Mirzoyan says Yerevan expects clear steps from the EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Analena Berbock reiterated Armenia’s position regarding the lifting of the blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the Orders of the International Court of Justice and emphasized the need for the EU to take clear steps in that direction.

“Highly appreciating the targeted appeals made by the partners so far, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that, unfortunately, they are not enough to register a positive change on the ground, to lift the factual blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and to return Azerbaijan to a constructive track,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Referring to the actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 1, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that it was another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s continuous aggressive behavior. He added that with its actions Azerbaijan is trying to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, which should be condemned by the international community.