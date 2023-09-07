Commenting on Pashinyan, Zakharova recalls “the story about a bad workman”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia’s almost complete dependence on Russia in security matters was a "strategic mistake,” said that "one must be able to be responsible for one’s own actions.”

“To sum up all these statements, we can say that one must be able to take responsibility for own actions, and not endlessly look for those responsible for every occasion. You need to bear your own responsibility and not “pass” it onto someone else. This is the difference between a politician, statesman and a person passing by and not thinking about the national interests of his country. You need to be able to take responsibility for your own actions. Otherwise, it’s a little like a story about a bad workman,” Zakharova said at a briefing on September 5.

It can be assumed that the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson was referring to the saying “a bad workman always blames his tools.”

Commenting on the words of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, who, in particular, described her statement as “absurd”, Maria Zakharova said:

“This public rhetoric on the verge of something similar to rudeness does not make the politicians of Armenia look good. If they want to speak at an expert and good political level, they have every opportunity for this. We have excellent communication channels with Yerevan in all directions, from state to public. I understand that everyone’s roles are “drawn”, who says what and how he says it. But I am sure that this does not make the people who represent the Armenian society and use such expressions look good. We’ve been seeing and hearing a lot of them lately.”