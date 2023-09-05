Peskov: “We deeply respect Pashinyan, but we don’t agree with his theses” - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said today that "Russia cannot go anywhere from Armenia.”

Peskov said this while commenting on a recent interview of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

 

Pashinyan: Russia itself leaves the region

“We deeply respect Prime Minister Pashinyan, we appreciate the working and very constructive relations between him and President Putin, and we hope that these relations will continue to be the key to close interaction between the two countries. But we cannot agree with these theses of Mr. Prime Minister. Russia is an absolutely integral part of this region, so it cannot go anywhere. Russia cannot leave Armenia,” Peskov said.

 

He also urged not to forget that “the number of Armenians living in Russia is even more than in Armenia itself.”

