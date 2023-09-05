Armenia appoints new ambassadors to Iraq, Poland and Sweden

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed today decrees on appointing and recalling ambassadors, based on the proposals of the Prime Minister.

Misak Balasanyan has been appointed Armenia’s ambassador to Iraq, Alexander Arzumanyan - to Poland and Anna Aghajanyan has been appointed Armenia’s ambassador to Sweden.

Anna Aghajanyan was recalled from the post of Armenia’s ambassador to Belgium and Alexander Arzumanyan, from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden.

Samvel Mkrtchyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s ambassador to Poland.