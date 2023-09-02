Armenian MFA calls on international community to prevent further escalation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called today on the international community to “to restrain Azerbaijan’s daily increasing maximalist behavior.”

The statement of the ministry runs as follows:

“During this period, Armenia has repeatedly signaled that Azerbaijan, aiming at carrying out pre-planned military actions, deliberately and systematically is spreading disinformation.

The encroachments against the territorial integrity of Armenia are the continuation of Baku’s aggressive policy aimed at settling existing problems and imposing its own will through the use of force and the threat of use of force.

We call on the international community and the actors interested in real stability in the region to restrain Azerbaijan’s daily increasing maximalist behavior through the existing mechanisms and active and clear steps in order to prevent further escalation of the situation and to bring Azerbaijan to a constructive track.”

Today, the armed forces of Azerbaijan fired in the direction of the Armenian positions located in Sotk and Norabak sections of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region, as a result of which the Armenian side suffered 4 casualties and has one wounded.