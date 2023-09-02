Armenian MFA calls on international community to prevent further escalation - Mediamax.am

1320 views

Armenian MFA calls on international community to prevent further escalation


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called today on the international community to “to restrain Azerbaijan’s daily increasing maximalist behavior.”

The statement of the ministry runs as follows:

 

“During this period, Armenia has repeatedly signaled that Azerbaijan, aiming at carrying out pre-planned military actions, deliberately and systematically is spreading disinformation.

 

The encroachments against the territorial integrity of Armenia are the continuation of Baku’s aggressive policy aimed at settling existing problems and imposing its own will through the use of force and the threat of use of force.

 

We call on the international community and the actors interested in real stability in the region to restrain Azerbaijan’s daily increasing maximalist behavior through the existing mechanisms and active and clear steps in order to prevent further escalation of the situation and to bring Azerbaijan to a constructive track.”

 

Today, the armed forces of Azerbaijan fired in the direction of the Armenian positions located in Sotk and Norabak sections of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region, as a result of which the Armenian side suffered 4 casualties and has one wounded.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 1, 2023 17:39
Armenian MFA calls on international community to prevent further escalation

Foreign Policy | September 1, 2023 16:33
Putin and Erdogan due to meet on September 4

Army and Police | September 1, 2023 16:18
Number of Armenian casualties in Sotk reach 4
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023