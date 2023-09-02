Putin and Erdogan due to meet on September 4

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on September 4.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated about it today.

The last meeting in person between Putin and Erdogan took place on October 13, 2022 in Astana, and their last telephone conversation was held on August 2, 2023.