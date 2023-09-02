Lavrov says Turkey may play a “useful role”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“We are interested in contributing to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, as well as to the implementation of all agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia since November 2020, including on the unblocking of transport communications, and on post-conflict reconstruction. We are convinced that Turkey will be able to play a constructive and useful role in these efforts,” Lavrov said at August 31 news conference in Moscow following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.