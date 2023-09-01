Russian MFA special representative Igor Khavaev is in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

Russian MFA special representative Igor Khavaev is in Yerevan


Photo: armeniasputnik.am


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev, discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The interlocutors discussed issues on the regional security and, in particular, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

The parties emphasized the urgent need to overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the Security Council office said in a news release.

 

Foreign Policy | August 31, 2023 17:14
Foreign Policy | August 31, 2023 16:10
Nagorno Karabakh | August 31, 2023 15:29
