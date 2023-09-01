Russian MFA special representative Igor Khavaev is in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev, discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The interlocutors discussed issues on the regional security and, in particular, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The parties emphasized the urgent need to overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the Security Council office said in a news release.
