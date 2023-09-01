Lavrov and Fidan to analyze “issues of deepening cooperation in the South Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day working visit to Moscow today.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release that during Hakan Fidan’s first visit to Russia as Foreign Minister of Turkey, “a wide range of topics on the bilateral and international agenda” will be discussed.

“They are expected to thoroughly analyze the issues of deepening cooperation in the South Caucasus, including the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, unblocking transport links and communications, and post-conflict restoration of the region,” the news release reads.