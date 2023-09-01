Yerevan advises Moscow not to further complicate the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan commented on the statement of Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian MFA, in which she said that “the situation created in the Lachin corridor is a consequence of Armenia’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan”.

“In conditions of absence of any actions by the Russian peacekeepers to prevent the blocking of the Lachin corridor and opening it after the blockage, we would advise the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry to refrain from juggling of the circumstances of the situation and thus further complicating the situation,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that “Armenia is committed to establishing stability in the region on the basis of territorial integrity and mutual recognition of borders.”

“At the same time, for establishing long-term peace we consider it absolutely necessary to restart the operation of the Lachin corridor, in accordance with the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and the decisions of the International Court of Justice, to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh and address all the existing problems within the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue under international auspices.”