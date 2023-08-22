Armenian Foreign Ministry: The format of UN Security Council Emergency Meeting does not imply adoption of a document

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ani Badalyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated today that the format of the Emergency Meeting of the UN Security Council is a discussion, “it does not imply adoption of a document (resolution or statement)”.

“In addition, 15 (permanent and non-permanent) members of the UN Security Council have the right to submit draft resolutions of the UN Security Council and initiate voting on them. Armenia, not being a member of the UN Security Council, does not have such authority.

The discussion in the format of the UN Security Council provides an important platform and opportunity to focus the attention of the international community on the possible catastrophic consequences of the situation, to activate the Council’s efforts to address it, facilitate their coordination and to outline further steps,” the MFA spokesperson said in reply to the questions of the media.