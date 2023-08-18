Pashinyan: The blockade of the Lachin Corridor emphasized at the highest international body

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

“The fact that the Lachin Corridor is closed was emphasized at the highest international body. It may seem strange to the Armenian public that I am stating this as a result of the discussion at the Security Council, but we should not forget that Azerbaijan constantly and continuously insists that the Lachin Corridor is not closed.

The discussion held at the UN Security Council reaffirmed the existence of a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, and that the life and safety of 120 thousand people of Nagorno-Karabakh are in question. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has not implemented the decision of the International Court of Justice on ensuring uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government session.

According to him, “now we can say that the truth about the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has been raised in the international body.”

“The international community made a collective call to Azerbaijan to end the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor. So far, the call has not been implemented, and 22 trucks with over 400 tons of humanitarian cargo are waiting at the Lachin corridor to enter Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is worsening day by day. At the same time, the people of Karabakh doing agricultural work come under constant fire from the armed forces of Azerbaijan, so that they do not have the opportunity to harvest,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that on the one hand, Azerbaijan has blocked the entry of 100 tons of flour sent by the Armenian government to Nagorno-Karabakh, and on the other one, it does not allow the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to harvest grain to have flour.

“This is another fact that substantiates the narrative of international experts that Azerbaijan is committing genocide against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh subjecting them to starvation. Therefore, we should consider the opening of the Lachin Corridor as a step towards the prevention of genocide.

The best solution to the situation is ending the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, and starting Stepanakert-Baku dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism.”