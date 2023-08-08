UN experts state about “dire humanitarian crisis” in Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of UN experts today expressed alarm over the “ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, which has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The blockade, obstructing the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for the past seven months, has left the population facing acute shortages of food staples, medication, and hygiene products, impacted the functioning of medical and educational institutions, and placed the lives of the residents – especially children, persons with disabilities, older persons, pregnant women, and the sick – at significant risk,” the statement of the experts reads.

They urged authorities in Azerbaijan “to immediately restore the free and secure movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo moving along the Lachin corridor in both directions, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement of November 2020.”

“We urge the Government of Azerbaijan to uphold its international obligations to respect and protect human rights, including the right to food, health, education and life. We also emphasise the importance of cooperation and dialogue among all parties involved to find a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the experts said.

They also called on Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region, “to protect the corridor under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.”