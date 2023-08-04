Russia actively prepares for the opening of consulate-general in Kapan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia is actively preparing for the opening of consulate-general in the town of Kapan of Armenia’s Syunik region, Denis Gonchar, director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said about it.

“This initiative was approved by our leaders during a meeting in Moscow on May 25. As early as September, Russian diplomats will visit the region to address operational issues on the ground,” the diplomat said in an interview with TASS.