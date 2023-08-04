Russia proposes “compromise solutions to de-escalate tensions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Denis Gonchar, director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that "contacts at the level of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 25 in Moscow were held against the background of the extremely difficult situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Without revealing sensitive details, I can say that we have proposed compromise solutions to de-escalate tensions, which the sides have taken for “home study”. We believe that humanitarian considerations and concern for ordinary people will outweigh political differences between Baku and Yerevan,” Gonchar told in an interview with TASS.

“Signals from Baku and Yerevan about commitment to achieve peace as soon as possible do not mean that the sides are ready to agree to any terms. There are still a number of complex issues to be resolved. The most important of them is the problem of ensuring security and respect for the universally recognized rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh within the legal framework of Azerbaijan,” the Russian diplomat said.

Commenting on the unblocking of communications in the South Caucasus, Denis Gonchar noted that following the last meeting of the deputy prime ministers, the sides noted significant progress in agreeing on the modalities of unblocking transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“In particular, a common understanding has been reached regarding the implementation of concrete steps on the restoration and organization of railway communication by the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route. During the trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow on July 25, this topic was also touched upon, and our side expressed a wish to move this work to the project stage as soon as possible. At the same time, we seek parity in all agreements on this track. None of the parties should have the feeling that someone got more,” the Russian diplomat said.