“Raw” peace treaty will not bring sustainable peace to the region, Russian diplomat says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Denis Gonchar, director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that “an attempt to hastily conclude a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will result in new conflicts in the future.”

“A hastily prepared, raw peace treaty will not bring sustainable peace to the region. On the contrary, it will pave the way for new conflicts and tragedies in the future. Not the speed should be the priority, but the quality preparation of balanced and mutually acceptable decisions,” the diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

“The task of responsible mediators is not to speed up the negotiation process for opportunistic considerations, but to facilitate the achievement of strong long-term agreements. They should be based on the existing realities, primarily on the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani statements at the highest level and the mechanisms operating on their basis,” Denis Gonchar said.