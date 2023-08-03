Moscow responds to Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that "after Armenia recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, any complaints against Russia and Russian peacekeepers are doubly inappropriate.”

“Arguments about the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh are completely incomprehensible, especially against the background of the current extremely difficult humanitarian situation. Is this Mr. Pashinyan’s wish? Peacekeepers perform important functions. Is that activity unnecessary and undesirable from the point of view of the Armenian leadership, and they want it to stop?

Unfortunately, we see that the Armenian leadership often takes an ambiguous position on a number of key issues, but this matter would better have no ambiguity. Russia continues to be interested in advancing the process of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Maria Zakharova said at a news conference.

She said that “the talks that some directions of foreign policy have become less of a priority for Moscow against the background of a special military operation in Ukraine have no factual basis.”