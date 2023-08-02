Nikol Pashinyan points to shortcomings of the “Brussels platform”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “all mediations come with certain shortcomings.”

“For the Brussels platform, the problem we see and it has been a continuous problem is that around the table we reach a certain understanding, and we do this in the presence of the President of the European Council. And if one of the sides does not address, fulfill that agreement, this is not followed even by specific assessments. Here is an example: in my presence and the presence of the European Council President, back at the end of last year the President of Azerbaijan promised and undertook that within 15 days, they would let free 10 prisoners. They have not fulfilled that commitment so far. On the other hand, I assume that the effective mediation is when the failure to fulfill an agreement would be followed by at least a show of political attitude towards the one that fails to fulfill that commitment. In the Brussels platform we are not seeing this, I keep raising this issue.

We have even prepared a document that we called an “audit”, where we list the understandings that were reached at the Brussels platform but were subsequently not fulfilled. That’s quite a thick package, which is alarming,” Pashinyan said in an interview with Euronews.

In response to the question about Vladimir Putin’s invitation to hold trilateral meeting in Moscow and about the current influence of Russia in the region, Armenia’s Prime Minister said:

“As for the invitation, I have to emphasize that I have not received any invitation yet. As to Russia’s presence, of course, by virtue of the events in Ukraine, the interest of not just Russia, but also other geopolitical actors towards our region has been declining, because in practice the whole international attention is focused on Ukraine.”