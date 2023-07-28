Baku criticizes Josep Borrell’s statements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku today expressed regret over the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who, in particular, called on Azerbaijan to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice and unblock the Lachin corridor.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said that “Josep Borrell’s approach, based on propaganda and political manipulation by Armenia, is disappointing.”

He noted that “obvious misinterpretation of well-known decisions of the UN International Court of Justice will not lead to any results.”

“Azerbaijan is not only committed to its international obligations, but will resolutely suppress any attempts to legitimize illegal activities on its territory,” Hajizada said.