Mirzoyan-Lavrov-Bayramov trilateral meeting due in Moscow on July

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Moscow on July 25.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the foreign ministers of the three countries will “discuss the ways to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The ministers will also discuss other key directions of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the unblocking of transport communications in the region, the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.