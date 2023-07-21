Aliyev says “there are people in Armenia still living with revanchist ideas”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that "today there are people in Armenian society and even the government who still live with revanchist ideas.”

Speaking today at a media forum in Shushi, he noted:

“In the past, the danger for us for 30 years came from Armenia and its occupation policy. In general, we have already overcome this threat. But, of course, we must be vigilant, we must not forget the past.”

“We must be prepared for any scenario. To this end, after the Karabakh war ended, we immediately began to implement in-depth reforms in the field of defense,” Aliyev said.

Noting that “today our army is stronger than three years ago,” the Azerbaijani president added:

“It is a must, and it stems from our history. We see that today the norms of international law are grossly violated. When international law does not work, when the signature is not so important, only force guarantees peace.”