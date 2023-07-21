Deputy speaker of parliament says joining Rome Statute not directed against Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan said today that “the issue of the adoption of the Rome Statute is in no way directed against Russia, but will serve to prevent Azerbaijani encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia.”

National Assembly’s press office reports that Hakob Arshakyan noted that the issue of the adoption of the Rome Statute is being actively discussed by the experts of Armenian and Russian foreign ministers.

He stressed that “a legal solution will definitely be found to the issue acceptable for Armenia and Russia.”

“The deputy speaker of the National Assembly also emphasized that the process of ratifying the statute began much earlier than the ruling made by the International Court against Russia’s President. This circumstance proves that the process could not and cannot be directed against Russia in any way,” the news release reads.

Foreign Policy | 2023-07-21 10:05:09 Russia urges Armenian parliament to “study the consequences of joining the Rome Statute”

Earlier, Yuri Vorobyov, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, co-chairman of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission, voiced an opinion that “Armenia’s parliament must study the consequences of joining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.”