Mirzoyan: Immediate intervention needed to save 120,000 people from starvation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that “Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot normalize their relations without considering the security and rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Azerbaijan has always talked about Armenia’s territorial claims. However, for us the issue is people’s safety and fundamental rights.

Lachin Corridor is the only life road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world. The humanitarian situation is very grave, we are close to a humanitarian catastrophe. Therefore, there is an acute need for clear international support. First of all, we need immediate humanitarian intervention to save 120,000 people from starvation. Then we can continue to negotiate with everyone interested in the establishment of sustainable peace in the region,” Armenian foreign minister said in an interview with the Austrian daily DerStandard.

Mirzoyan stressed that mutual recognition of territorial integrity will be of key importance. “The unblocking of regional transport infrastructures is also important. As for the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, we believe that the best mechanism for this would be a dialogue with international participation.”