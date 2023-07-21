Russia urges Armenian parliament to “study the consequences of joining the Rome Statute”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, co-chairman of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission Yuri Vorobyev considers that “the Armenian National Assembly should study the consequences of joining the Rome Statute.”

Speaking at the session of the inter-parliamentary commission in Irkutsk, Yuri Vorobyov commented on the March 24 decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia that the Rome Statute does not contradict the country’s constitution, TASS reports.

“As we understand it, this means that Armenia recognizes the jurisdiction of the Hague Tribunal with regard to all the cases it is studying. We assume that this step by our Armenian colleagues does not have an anti-Russian context, nevertheless, in practice, it tangibly harms Russian-Armenian relations. We urge our allies to once again scrutinize the consequences of joining the Rome Statute and assess possible risks to allied relations with Russia,” Vorobyov said. He noted that a dialog between the Foreign Ministries of Russia and Armenia is currently underway.