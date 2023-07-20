UK supports the order of the International Court of Justice

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador Neil Holland, Head of the United Kingdom’s Delegation to OSCE, said that "UK remains deeply concerned about the ongoing disruptions to the Lachin corridor and the associated humanitarian consequences for the local population.”

“We support the International Court of Justice order of February 2023 for Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin corridor in both directions. The UK calls again on all parties to refrain from the politicisation of humanitarian aid. In order for the civilian population to be protected, it is crucially important for organisations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross to be able to continue to carry out their work in this region.

The UK has been clear that there is no military solution to this conflict and urges both sides to continue to engage in substantive negotiations towards a settlement. We recognise that any settlement should include provisions on protecting the rights of the local population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

We are therefore encouraged by President Michel’s trilateral meeting on 15th July with President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, and hope momentum will be maintained towards an historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Ambassador said at the special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council convened upon Armenia’s request.