Zakharova: Turkey is not a party to 2020 trilateral statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Turkey is not a party to the statement signed on November 9, 2020.

“Ankara is not a party to the statement signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020. Based on that very document, the Russian peacekeeping troops were deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. That very document outlined both the terms of deployment of the troops and the parameters of the possible extension for another five-year term,” Zakharova said at a news conference.

She noted that the peacekeepers play an important stabilizing role in the region. “Their main function is the observance of the ceasefire regime. Given the tense situation in the region, their activities are even more in demand. Preservation of peace in the South Caucasus derives from the interests of Yerevan and Baku, as well as the region, including Ankara.”

Earlier, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian peacekeepers should leave Nagorno-Karabakh in 2025.