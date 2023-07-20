Trilateral meeting gives no specific result, Pashinyan notes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “no specific result on opening the Lachin Corridor and overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh” has been reached during Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting in Brussels.

“We continue to believe that Stepanakert-Baku dialogue cannot be effective without international involvement and mechanisms. The illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor is a plan aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the people of Karabakh,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that at the trilateral meeting the recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan was reaffirmed:

“The issue of demarcation and delimitation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan was also discussed. The delimitation of borders should take place on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration. In the near future, we need to specify the cartographic basis of demarcation works.”

He noted that the talks should be continued as intensively as possible to find mutually acceptable solutions.

“As you can see, I cannot present very specific results from the meeting in Brussels. During this period, the need to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh has become even more acute. At the same time, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku is the most constructive scenario, and we must step up efforts in that direction,” Pashinyan said.