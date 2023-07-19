Mirzoyan: Now it is time to continue Armenian-Turkish normalization process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that there was a pause in the Armenian-Turkish normalization process.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna on July 18, Ararat Mirzoyan voiced opinion that this pause is due to the electoral campaign and elections in Turkey.

“Now it is time to continue the talks on the normalization, and there are very concrete steps that already can be implemented by both sides to make sure that we are on the right track and the things are moving towards the final, comprehensive and holistic normalization of relations, opening the border between the two countries and establishing diplomatic relations. And here, of course, I primarily speak about opening the border between Armenia and Turkey for third country nationals, but also Armenian and Turkish nationals with diplomatic passports, and there are some other projects which are being discussed as well,” Mirzoyan said.