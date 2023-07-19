Mirzoyan says Armenia is not a space to bypass sanctions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "Armenia is not going to become a space where the sanctions could be bypassed.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna, Ararat Mirzoyan said that the war in Ukraine “affected the Armenian economy as well, both positively and negatively”

“I would like to once again publicly and loudly reassure everybody who is interested in this topic that Armenia is not going to become a space where the sanctions could be bypassed. We are working very closely and in a very transparent manner not only with the respective bodies from the EU, but also from the U.S. and elsewhere to make sure that the will of the Government of the Republic of Armenia is to avoid helping to create an environment where the sanctions could be bypassed. We are open, and we are transparent. If there are problems, and I guess there can be problems, as elsewhere, the problems are identified in time and proper solutions are given to them,” the Armenian minister said.