Pashinyan to meet Michel and Aliyev in Brussels on July 15

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that his meeting with the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan is scheduled for July 15 in Brussels.

“I have confirmed my participation in that meeting. I hope that progress will be reached in the talks on a peace treaty during the meeting,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting today.

He also referred to the decision of the International Court of Justice on the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

“Last week, the International Court of Justice made an important decision regarding the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor. Based on the application of the Republic of Armenia, the court reaffirmed the legally binding decision made on February 22 of this year, obliging Azerbaijan to take all the measures to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor. With this decision, the court actually recorded that Azerbaijan did not comply with the decision of February 22, otherwise there would have been no need to reaffirm it,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the ICJ’s ruling reaffirms and further strengthens the responsibility of the Azerbaijani government for the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The binding decision of the International Court of Justice provides an opportunity for greater international consolidation around the issue to counter Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, the dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert within the framework of the international mechanism with the agenda of ensuring the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely important,” the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani state commissions for border demarcation held the fourth meeting on July 12 on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.