Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “no one can speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threats and ultimatums.”

Speaking on July 11 at a meeting on the results of social and economic development in the first half of the year, Aliyev noted that “at present, they cannot count on international law.”

“International law does not work in different parts of the world. There is no need to count on decisions, resolutions of international organizations,” the Azerbaijani president said.

He noted that “the rules in the world are completely violated.”

“We see it every day. Every day, large states that have assumed the role of guarantors of international law are violating this right themselves and justify it. Speaking of countries, I mean all major countries. Each of them, in their own way, violates either conventions, or norms of international law, or well-established international rules of conduct, and do not hide it at all. Therefore, we must be stronger to protect ourselves, to protect our independence,” Aliyev stressed.