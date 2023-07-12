Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with US Secretary of State

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 11.

“The interlocutors referred to the situation in the region, the ongoing talks on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the necessary steps to ensure the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the need for a Baku-Stepanakert dialogue with international involvement.

The Prime Minister referred to the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the steps necessary for overcoming it.

The interlocutors emphasized the need for consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian government to the peace agenda,” the news release of the Armenian government’s press office reads.