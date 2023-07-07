Armenia’s PM to leave for Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Georgia today.
Government’s press office reports that Pashinyan is due to meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Batumi.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)
Government’s press office reports that Pashinyan is due to meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Batumi.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.