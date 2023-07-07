Armenia’s PM to leave for Georgia - Mediamax.am

808 views

Armenia’s PM to leave for Georgia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Georgia today.

Government’s press office reports that Pashinyan is due to meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Batumi.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 7, 2023 13:41
Armenia’s PM to leave for Georgia

Nagorno Karabakh | July 6, 2023 16:21
Kristina Kvien: US does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the NK future

Nagorno Karabakh | July 6, 2023 15:41
Zakharova: “People of Karabakh may be left without goods and medicine”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023