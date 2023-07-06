Pashinyan hopes to materialize “the positive recorded in Washington”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting today that as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is aggravating day by day.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is deprived of supplies of all kinds of goods. Even the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh are unable to deliver supplies,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that “Azerbaijan continues to demand from Armenia withdrawal of Armenian army units from NK, in the conditions when Armenia has no soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh - there is no Armenian army in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Azerbaijan continues to accuse Armenia of not fulfilling the obligations regarding the transport connection through its territory, making some ambiguous comments about corridor. As for regional communications, in particular, the unblocking under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of countries, Armenia has repeatedly stated about its readiness for this. A draft decision of the government of Armenia was put into circulation a long time ago. According to it, Armenia plans to establish 3 checkpoints on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. This decision has not been adopted due to Azerbaijan’s destructive approach, which not only failed to initiate such a process but does not want to provide a road for Armenia. Azerbaijan has not given up its thirty-year policy of blockading Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that despite today’s difficult moral, political and emotional situation as well as difficulties in terms of security, there is no alternative to pursuing a peace agenda.

“In the near future, my meeting with the President of Azerbaijan is planned in Brussels with the mediation of the President of the European Council. Unfortunately, the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not yet ready for signing. I hope during the upcoming meeting the positive recorded in Washington will be materialized. We should solve all issues diplomatically,” the Armenian premier said.