President of Poland: We imagine quite well which country really wants peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the news release issued by Armenia’s National Assembly’s press office, during the meeting with the Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that they imagine quite well which country really wants peace, and which country does not.

The news release reads that during the meeting Alen Simonyan noted that the EU remains the main partner of Armenia in establishing democratic institutes and supporting the reform agenda and, despite the difficulties that Armenia faced during recent several years, the positive dynamics of Armenia-EU high level political dialogue had been maintained.

“Touching upon the agenda of establishing lasting peace in the region, Simonyan highlighted the deployment of the EU observation mission in Armenia. He also presented details about the crisis afflicting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and the danger threatening the sovereignty of Armenia because of the Azerbaijani aggression. He stressed that Armenia expects condemnation of such illegal and inhumane actions and up to imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan from the international colleagues,” the news release says.