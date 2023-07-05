Ambassador of Lithuania presented the credentials to the President of Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Andrius Pulokas presented the credentials to the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan today.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and the President discussed the bilateral relations and potential new areas of cooperation, strengthening Armenia's relations with the EU, Armenia’s democratic reform agenda. The security situation in the South Caucasus and wider region was touched upon, Lithuanian Embassy informs.

According to the presidential press service, Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the newly appointed ambassador on assuming the office and wished him success in fulfilling his mission.

"The cooperation between our two countries covers quite a wide range and I am confident that through your appointment we will truly activate and expand its scope. Therefore, we have a lot to do. I am pleased to congratulate you once again on your appointment," Vahagn Khachaturyan noted.

Ambassador Andrius Pulokas expressed gratitude for the reception and noted, "For me, it is a special mission to make our friendship, our relations and cooperation more comprehensive and visible for our peoples and society."