Pashinyan: We highly appreciate US efforts in establishing peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a congratulatory message to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day of the United States, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that “we highly appreciate the position of the United States in supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and democracy of Armenia, which was demonstrated in practice during the 2021-2022 years”.

“We highly appreciate the efforts of the USA in the direction of establishing lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia continues to adhere to the peace agenda for the sake of the inviolability of Armenia’s territorial integrity, for the sake of independence, sovereignty and lasting peaceful development in the region,” he noted.