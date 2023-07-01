Mirzoyan and Bayramov agree on additional articles of the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov reached an agreement on additional articles of the draft agreement.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that on June 27-29 the ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations”.

“They reached an agreement on additional articles and advanced mutual understanding of the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work,” the Armenian ministry’s news release reads.