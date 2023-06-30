Pashinyan says PACE resolution is an important document

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Azerbaijan is pursuing a consistent policy of escalation of the situation and eviction of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The international community too perceives Azerbaijan’s actions in that way. The most recent proof is the Resolution 2256 adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) last week. In its 15th point, PACE notes that it is concerned about the hostile and threatening rhetoric against Armenians at the highest level of the Azerbaijani leadership and urges Azerbaijan to refrain from such rhetoric and take steps to combat both hate speech, including by the public and high-ranking officials and hate crimes.

The resolution adopted by the PACE is an important document in terms of increasing international attention to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Foreign Ministry will be consistent in keeping the provisions of the resolution on the agenda of the ministerial committee, the executive body of the Council of Europe,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the purpose of the provocation that took the lives of four Armenian servicemen on June 28 is to neutralize the efforts aimed at establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and addressing the rights and security issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh people.

Pashinyan stressed that these days the Armenian delegation continues talks with the Azerbaijani delegation in Washington to reach agreement on the text of the peace treaty:

“There is no alternative to peace in our region, and our government, facing all the difficulties and complications, will continue the political path of peace.”