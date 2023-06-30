Azerbaijani recent aggression discussed at Mirzoyan-Sullivan-Bayramov meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and National Security Advisor to US President Jake Sullivan discussed the recent developments in the region during the meeting in Washington D.C. on June 28.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov also took part at the meeting.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of ensuring maximum certainty on the issue of delimitation based on the map of 1975 and the Alma-Ata declaration, as well as the withdrawal of the troops.

The issues of unblocking regional infrastructures were also touched upon, emphasising the absence of an alternative to following the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity.

Ararat Mirzoyan once again stressed the importance of properly addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Touching upon the most recent aggressive action of Azerbaijan, which today resulted in four casualties of the Defence Army of Nagorno-Karabakh, Minister Mirzoyan stressed that such incidents were aimed at disturbing the efforts in the negotiating process and emphasised the imperative to exclude the use of force or threat of use of force,” the ministry’s news release reads.

After the meeting Jake Sullivan wrote in Twitter that he encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue making progress toward peace.

