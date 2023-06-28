Mirzoyan and Bayramov to meet in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan departed for Washington DC on a working visit.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press office reports that starting from June 27 the next round of discussions on the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers was due to take place on June 12 but was postponed at the request of the Azerbaijani side.