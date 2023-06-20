Lavrov: The West has no sincere desire to help Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “Yerevan and Baku understand that the West has no sincere desire to help them reach a peaceful settlement.”

“Unfortunately, in what the United States and the European Union are doing, we no longer see a desire to help in negotiations, but a desire to penetrate into the region, to push Russia’s legitimate interests,” Russian foreign minister told the reporters, following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states.

According to him, such actions of the West reflect its the desire to “expand to regions that are far from the borders of NATO and EU member states”.

“I hope our partners in Yerevan and Baku understand this. In any case, we sincerely discuss with them what is happening,” Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that they are not opposed to other international players trying their hand at mediation. “The key thing is that this mediation should pursue securing such agreements that will reflect the balance of interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, the Armenian and Azerbaijani states.”