Lukashenko describes Armenia’s claims to the CSTO “justified”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko described Armenia’s claims to the CSTO as “justified”.

“Kyrgyzstan asks us, demands that we somehow help them in resolving the conflict on the border with Tajikistan. It is very justified. Sometimes Armenia makes claims against us. There are problems, and very serious problems. If we fail to solve these problems, we will always blame each other, express dissatisfaction with the functioning of the organization as a whole. Problems exist to be solved.

Politics | 2023-06-08 14:41:38 Lukashenko speaks of the need to “review the CSTO’s regulatory framework”

Therefore, no matter how we twist or roll, we must be immersed in the problems that are being solved today by CSTO member Armenia and CSTO members Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” Lukashenkao said at a meeting with the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states in Minsk.

“There are problems, there are tasks, they must be solved, no matter how difficult and complex they may be. Based on the fact that decisions are made by consensus, and sometimes due to the complexity of problems, we bypass them, we do not want to solve them,” the president of Belarus added.