Ararat Mirzoyan to attend CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council session - Mediamax.am

1284 views

Ararat Mirzoyan to attend CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council session


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Belarus.

The Foreign Ministry press office reported that from June 19 to 20 Mirzoyan will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO countries in Minsk.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 20, 2023 17:13
Lavrov: The West has no sincere desire to help Yerevan and Baku

Foreign Policy | June 20, 2023 14:44
Lukashenko describes Armenia’s claims to the CSTO “justified”

Foreign Policy | June 19, 2023 16:35
Ararat Mirzoyan to attend CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council session
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023