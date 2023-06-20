Ararat Mirzoyan to attend CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Belarus.
The Foreign Ministry press office reported that from June 19 to 20 Mirzoyan will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO countries in Minsk.
