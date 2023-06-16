Zakharova: “EU wants to turn Transcaucasia into an arena of confrontation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, said that “with its policy, the European Union wants to turn the South Caucasus into an arena of geopolitical confrontation.”

She drew attention to the information about the increase in the number of centers of the EU observation mission in Armenia, noting that Brussels has actually “imposed” its presence in the region.

“The launch of the mission, which aimed to help normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku, took place unilaterally, on a non-consensual basis, without the consent of the Azerbaijani side and other regional players. This only confirms the true background of the EU policy in the region, the main purpose of which is to squeeze Russia out of the Transcaucasus and turn the South Caucasus into an arena of geopolitical confrontation to the detriment of the core interests of the people living there,” Zakaharova said in a commentary published on the website of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The diplomat said that the absence of accountability of the EU mission reinforces suspicions of a “hidden agenda” which raises questions not only in Moscow.

“There is no “added value” from the dubious activity of EU “experts” near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Moreover, they are incapable to ensuring security. A real guarantee of peace in the region remains the presence of a Russian peacekeeping contingent,” she said.