Mirzoyan: EU monitoring mission visited Yeraskh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the EU monitoring mission visited Yeraskh today.
“At our invitation, tomorrow the representatives of the international diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia will also be there,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat region, firing at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh. As a result, two Indian citizens were injured.
