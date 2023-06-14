MFA: Armenia has serious concerns that Azerbaijan is preparing a new aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement which says that "the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for another aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The statement runs as follows:

“For a long time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has been spreading daily fake news about ceasefire violations by the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is noteworthy that in the information materials published by the Russian peacekeepers, ceasefire violations only by Azerbaijan were recorded.

Taking into account the already well-established experience of Azerbaijan to provide “informational support” before carrying out the next acts of use of force and to artificially ascribe responsibility for future actions to the other party from the outset, the Republic of Armenia has serious concerns that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, despite all its own obligations, is preparing the ground for another aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

We call on the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation to strictly follow the observance of the ceasefire regime and investigate all the incidents voiced by Azerbaijan, publicly presenting the entire situation on the ground. ”