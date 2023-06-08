Mirzoyan-Bayramov discussions postponed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The next round of discussions scheduled for next week in Washington is postponed at the request of the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

The press office of the ministry also said that the new dates of the meeting will be announced later.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyihun Bayramov was scheduled for June 12 in Washington.