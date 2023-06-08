Zakharova: West imposes “peace formulas” on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the actions of the US and the European Union on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We have repeatedly stated that we are working to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral format based on the statements of the leaders of our countries. We consider the package of trilateral agreements to be a non-alternative “road map” for the process of reconciliation of two peoples fraternal for Russia. This work has its own formats, additional tools. We are not trying to force anything. We are going according to the plan, we are implementing everything that was agreed upon.

For us, the convergence of the approaches of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the development of sustainable, balanced solutions, always remains a priority. It is this approach and this kind of work that we are ready to assist in every possible way in the future.

As for the actions of the US and the EU, then, of course, questions arise as to what caused their sudden increased activity in the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. Previously, and above all on the part of the EU, no one showed much interest in the Transcaucasian problems. Now, the situation seems to have changed.

Let’s refer to historical experience. It shows that the so-called “peace formulas” imposed from the outside, especially recommended and “pushed through” in an accelerated mode, have never led to anything good. You need to know the history of the region, the conflict, the peoples and feel it deeply.

The most important thing is to be “charged” for the main goal of a true peaceful settlement. An equally important thing is not to have a “second bottom” in your actions, to be sincere in your desire to achieve this particular goal and task,” Zakharova said, speaking at a briefing in Moscow on June 7.