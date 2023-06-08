PACE to probably discuss issue on unblocking the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An urgent debate on ensuring free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor will probably be held at the beginning of the plenary summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Council of Europe reported that on June 19, the Parliamentary Assembly will adopt its final agenda and decide whether this debate will take place.

If the PACE approves the request to hold the debate, it will take place tentatively on June 22, in the late afternoon.